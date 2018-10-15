FOOD & DRINK

The 5 best spots to score ramen in Los Angeles

Slurpin’ Ramen Bar. | Photo: Esther C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Got a hankering for ramen?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top ramen spots in Los Angeles, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Daikokuya Little Tokyo



PHOTO: huy t./YELP


Topping the list is Daikokuya Little Tokyo. Located downtown at 327 E. First St., it is the most popular ramen restaurant in Los Angeles, boasting four stars out of 7,743 reviews on Yelp.

The regional chain -- with additional locations throughout Los Angeles -- serves up specialty bowls of spicy miso and tsukemen ramen, along with its signature Daikoku -- a tonkotsu soup base infused with a secret blended soy sauce, pork belly chashu, boiled egg, bamboo shoots and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)

2. Slurpin' Ramen Bar



Photo: Kay T./Yelp

Next up is Koreatown's Slurpin' Ramen Bar, situated at 3500 W. Eighth St. With 4.5 stars out of 2,964 reviews on Yelp, the spot has proven to be a local favorite.

Helmed by chefs with over 20 years of culinary experience, the menu features ramen offerings with tonkotsu rich pork broth, black garlic oil, dried seaweed, vegan noodles and chicken chashu. (You can view the full assortment here.)

3. Hokkaido Ramen Santouka



Photo: Loretta C./Yelp

Mar Vista's Hokkaido Ramen Santouka, located at 3760 S. Centinela Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot for ramen and noodles 4.5 stars out of 2,166 reviews.

The worldwide ramen chain -- with outposts from Canada to Japan -- says it serves up "family-friendly, delicious and healthy" ramen created using minimal salt and without artificial seasonings.

Look for offerings like soy sauce-flavored shoyu, spicy miso with three kinds of chili peppers and Santouka's original tokusen toroniku -- a plain ramen dish with roasted pork cheeks. (See the full menu here.)

4. Tsujita LA Artisan Noodle



PHOTO: Franklin p./YELP
Tsujita LA Artisan Noodle in Sawtelle is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 3,447 Yelp reviews. Head on over to 2057 Sawtelle Blvd. to try the ramen for yourself.

The eatery offers three different types of broth -- tonkontsu (pork broth), vegetarian and tsukemen (seafood and pork) -- complete with toppings like soft-boiled egg, wood ear mushrooms, barbecued pork and bamboo shoots. (See the full menu here.)

5. Chibiscus Asian Cafe



Photo: Hugh M./Yelp

Last but not least, there's Chibiscus Asian Cafe, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 1,007 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Asian fusion spot, which offers ramen and more, at 7361 W. Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood.

With additional outposts in Pasadena and Alhambra, expect to find Asian fusion dishes and ramen offerings such as umami-filled spicy shoyu and vegan with caramelized vegetables and herbs.

An abundant selection of toppings are available as well, ranging from mozzarella cheese and toasted seaweed to sweet corn and braised tofu. (You can see the full menu here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Teslaquila: Tesla could soon be making tequila
Street Churros opens in Westfield Culver City
Consumer Reports rates the best cookware for your money
Salt and Straw opens in Downtown Disney with exclusive flavors
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Tree in Tustin falls on car, kills woman inside
Santa Ana winds leave thousands without power across SoCal
Person of interest sought after baby found in Lakewood Walmart
Orange man accused of breaking into home, leaving semen on laptop
Southern California red flag warnings in place through Tuesday
Dodgers vs. Brewers: Preview of Game 3 as NLCS shifts to LA
16-year-old Fresno boy shoots, kills dad strangling his mom
Sewage spill shuts down Huntington Harbour to swimmers
Show More
VIDEO: Man throws Bird scooters through window of Venice bar
Teslaquila: Tesla could soon be making tequila
Record shop Fat Beats now open downtown
Santa Ana winds damage ABC7 camera equipment in Burbank
Facebook 'unsend' button reportedly on the way
More News