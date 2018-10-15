The 5 best spots to score ramen in Los Angeles

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top ramen spots in Los Angeles, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.
1. Daikokuya Little Tokyo
PHOTO: huy t./YELP
Topping the list is Daikokuya Little Tokyo. Located downtown at 327 E. First St., it is the most popular ramen restaurant in Los Angeles, boasting four stars out of 7,743 reviews on Yelp.
The regional chain -- with additional locations throughout Los Angeles -- serves up specialty bowls of spicy miso and tsukemen ramen, along with its signature Daikoku -- a tonkotsu soup base infused with a secret blended soy sauce, pork belly chashu, boiled egg, bamboo shoots and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)
2. Slurpin' Ramen Bar
Photo: Kay T./Yelp
Next up is Koreatown's Slurpin' Ramen Bar, situated at 3500 W. Eighth St. With 4.5 stars out of 2,964 reviews on Yelp, the spot has proven to be a local favorite.
Helmed by chefs with over 20 years of culinary experience, the menu features ramen offerings with tonkotsu rich pork broth, black garlic oil, dried seaweed, vegan noodles and chicken chashu. (You can view the full assortment here.)
3. Hokkaido Ramen Santouka
Photo: Loretta C./Yelp
Mar Vista's Hokkaido Ramen Santouka, located at 3760 S. Centinela Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot for ramen and noodles 4.5 stars out of 2,166 reviews.
The worldwide ramen chain -- with outposts from Canada to Japan -- says it serves up "family-friendly, delicious and healthy" ramen created using minimal salt and without artificial seasonings.
Look for offerings like soy sauce-flavored shoyu, spicy miso with three kinds of chili peppers and Santouka's original tokusen toroniku -- a plain ramen dish with roasted pork cheeks. (See the full menu here.)
4. Tsujita LA Artisan Noodle
PHOTO: Franklin p./YELP
Tsujita LA Artisan Noodle in Sawtelle is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 3,447 Yelp reviews. Head on over to 2057 Sawtelle Blvd. to try the ramen for yourself.
The eatery offers three different types of broth -- tonkontsu (pork broth), vegetarian and tsukemen (seafood and pork) -- complete with toppings like soft-boiled egg, wood ear mushrooms, barbecued pork and bamboo shoots. (See the full menu here.)
5. Chibiscus Asian Cafe
Photo: Hugh M./Yelp
Last but not least, there's Chibiscus Asian Cafe, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 1,007 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Asian fusion spot, which offers ramen and more, at 7361 W. Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood.
With additional outposts in Pasadena and Alhambra, expect to find Asian fusion dishes and ramen offerings such as umami-filled spicy shoyu and vegan with caramelized vegetables and herbs.
An abundant selection of toppings are available as well, ranging from mozzarella cheese and toasted seaweed to sweet corn and braised tofu. (You can see the full menu here.)