The 5 best yoga spots in Los Angeles

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top yoga spots around Los Angeles, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for yoga.
---
1. Yogaraj
Photo: Jay C./Yelp
Topping the list is yogaraj. Located at 2001 S. Barrington Ave., Ste. 150 in Sawtelle, the yoga spot is the highest rated yoga spot in Los Angeles, boasting five stars out of 130 reviews on Yelp.
In addition to its regular class schedule, it offers workshops, teacher training and special events.
Yelper Ariel B. says, "I'm obsessed with this yoga studio. It's intimate and its tucked away yoga room is perfect to unwind, sweat and recharge."
2. Yoga Circle Downtown
Photo: YOGA CIRCLE DOWNTOWN/Yelp
Downtown's Yoga Circle Downtown, located at 400 S. Main St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the yoga spot five stars out of 116 reviews.
This yoga studio includes a variety of different classes, teacher training and even therapy and massage.
Yelper Jeff O. writes, "The yoga is challenging, yet adjusts to all levels. It's one of the few places with a simply authentic aura that feels like you're on a monastery roof in Nepal."
3. Siesta Yoga
Photo: ANNIE L./Yelp
Siesta Yoga, a yoga spot in Hollywood, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 109 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1825 N. Western Ave. to see for yourself.
This studio is welcoming to beginners, offering a New Student Guide with a checklist of items to bring and an explanation of what to expect at class.
Alice A. says on Yelp, "This is a lovely, welcoming space with a relaxed atmosphere. The instructors are all really wonderful, warm and clearly care about their students."
4. Laughing Frog Yoga
Photo: Sydney M./Yelp
Over in Sawtelle, check out Laughing Frog Yoga, which has earned five stars out of 109 reviews on Yelp. You can find the yoga spot at 12217 Santa Monica Blvd., Ste. 205.
According to its website, Laughing Frog is the only yoga studio in Los Angeles to feature Goat Yoga. The studio also includes a large selection of different yoga classes, workshops and events.
Yelper Avery R. wrote, "I can't praise Laughing Frog Yoga enough! I love the vibe at this studio. It truly feels like a home away from home. The classes are all so versatile and creative."
5. YOGA NoHo
Photo: YOGA NOHO/Yelp
Finally, there's YOGA NoHo, a North Hollywood favorite with five stars out of 108 reviews. Stop by 5257 Vineland Ave. to hit up the yoga spot next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.
The studio offers public classes, private training and corporate training as well as various wellness services including massage, hypnotherapy, chiropractic and naturopathic therapy.