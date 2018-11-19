FOOD & DRINK

The 5 best yoga spots in Los Angeles

Photo: Yoga NoHo/Yelp

By Hoodline
In search of a new favorite yoga spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top yoga spots around Los Angeles, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for yoga.

---

1. Yogaraj



Photo: Jay C./Yelp

Topping the list is yogaraj. Located at 2001 S. Barrington Ave., Ste. 150 in Sawtelle, the yoga spot is the highest rated yoga spot in Los Angeles, boasting five stars out of 130 reviews on Yelp.

In addition to its regular class schedule, it offers workshops, teacher training and special events.

Yelper Ariel B. says, "I'm obsessed with this yoga studio. It's intimate and its tucked away yoga room is perfect to unwind, sweat and recharge."

2. Yoga Circle Downtown



Photo: YOGA CIRCLE DOWNTOWN/Yelp

Downtown's Yoga Circle Downtown, located at 400 S. Main St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the yoga spot five stars out of 116 reviews.

This yoga studio includes a variety of different classes, teacher training and even therapy and massage.

Yelper Jeff O. writes, "The yoga is challenging, yet adjusts to all levels. It's one of the few places with a simply authentic aura that feels like you're on a monastery roof in Nepal."

3. Siesta Yoga



Photo: ANNIE L./Yelp

Siesta Yoga, a yoga spot in Hollywood, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 109 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1825 N. Western Ave. to see for yourself.

This studio is welcoming to beginners, offering a New Student Guide with a checklist of items to bring and an explanation of what to expect at class.

Alice A. says on Yelp, "This is a lovely, welcoming space with a relaxed atmosphere. The instructors are all really wonderful, warm and clearly care about their students."

4. Laughing Frog Yoga



Photo: Sydney M./Yelp

Over in Sawtelle, check out Laughing Frog Yoga, which has earned five stars out of 109 reviews on Yelp. You can find the yoga spot at 12217 Santa Monica Blvd., Ste. 205.

According to its website, Laughing Frog is the only yoga studio in Los Angeles to feature Goat Yoga. The studio also includes a large selection of different yoga classes, workshops and events.

Yelper Avery R. wrote, "I can't praise Laughing Frog Yoga enough! I love the vibe at this studio. It truly feels like a home away from home. The classes are all so versatile and creative."

5. YOGA NoHo



Photo: YOGA NOHO/Yelp

Finally, there's YOGA NoHo, a North Hollywood favorite with five stars out of 108 reviews. Stop by 5257 Vineland Ave. to hit up the yoga spot next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.

The studio offers public classes, private training and corporate training as well as various wellness services including massage, hypnotherapy, chiropractic and naturopathic therapy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
Viral challenge: Ask mom how to microwave a turkey
7 delicious ways to cook a turkey
Korean chain Coffeebay brings caffeine, sweet treats to Melrose
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
DUI suspect in fatal Palmdale crash ID'd as school principal
Chipotle offers to rehire manager seen in viral video
LA detective arrested on suspicion of rape
More than 4 million people driving for Thanksgiving holiday
Snoop Dogg to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Mercy Hospital Shooting: 2 dead, including gunman, Chicago officer among injured
Lawyer shares secret audio recording in GoFundMe scandal
2 men killed as fire rips through home in San Bernardino
Show More
Chris Watts sentenced to life in prison for killing family
Girl, 6, allegedly killed baby brother in car while dad shopped
Woolsey Fire's containment reaches 94 percent
Crash victim ejected following crash on 605 Fwy
Shooting in Bell leaves 1 man dead
More News