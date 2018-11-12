The 6 best Persian/Iranian spots in Los Angeles

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Persian/Iranian spots around Los Angeles, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
1. NoHo Cafe
Photo: Marie Y./Yelp
Topping the list is NoHo Cafe. Located at 5964 Laurel Canyon in Valley Glen, the Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and Persian/Iranian spot is the highest rated Persian/Iranian restaurant in Los Angeles, boasting five stars out of 426 reviews on Yelp.
This eatery offers a variety of kebabs, sandwiches, salads and combination plates. Try the Gyro combination plate with a mixture of beef and lamb, garlic sauce, rice and a choice of two sides.
Yelper Robert O. wrote, "I ordered the Gyro plate with lamb and beef. I have to say I throughly enjoyed every last bite."
2. Taste Of Tehran
Photo: TASTE OF TEHRAN/Yelp
Next up is West Los Angeles's Taste of Tehran, situated at 1915 Westwood Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 758 reviews on Yelp, the Persian/Iranian and Middle Eastern spot has proven to be a local favorite.
The menu features halal options, including kebabs, sandwiches, wraps and more. Be sure to order the lamb kebab with pieces of lamb tenderloin marinated and grilled with bell pepper and onion and served with rice and tomato.
3. Kashcool Kitchen
photo: Valerie Deanna C./yelpVan Nuys's Kashcool Kitchen, located at 6159 Van Nuys Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Persian/Iranian and Middle Eastern spot 4.5 stars out of 374 reviews.
The restaurant has been open since 1969 and moved to the Van Nuys location in January 2017. The halal restaurant offers an extensive menu that includes kebabs, sandwiches, burgers, poutine, rice dishes and dips served with lavash bread.
"This was our first time here and the food was amazing! We ordered the Queens Plate with chicken, beef, lamb chops, rice and grilled tomatoes," said Michele-Marie W. on Yelp.
4. Dizin Persian Cuisine
Photo: HENRY F./Yelp
Dizin Persian Cuisine, a Persian/Iranian and Mediterranean spot in Reseda, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 320 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6740 Reseda Blvd., Unit E to see for yourself.
The family-run restaurant was listed on Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in 2017. The menu features Persian dishes such as beef koobideh, gheymeh and hummus.
5. U Pick Cafe
Photo: U PICK CAFE/Yelp
Over in Highland Park, check out U Pick Cafe, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 291 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Mediterranean and Persian/Iranian spot at 4682 York Blvd.
This is one of two U Pick Cafe locations and serves kebabs, salads, wraps, falafel and more. Start with an order of dolma (stuffed grape leaves) and then try the chicken and beef kebab combination with rice, onions and grilled veggies.
6. Blue Cafe
Photo: BLUE CAFE/Yelp
Finally, there's Blue Cafe, a Tarzana favorite with 4.5 stars out of 265 reviews. Stop by 19535 Ventura Blvd. to hit up the Persian/Iranian/Mediterranean restaurant and hookah bar next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.
The menu features a large selection of appetizers, sandwiches and entrees like the koobideh kebab plate served with salad and rice.
Treat yourself to one of Blue Cafe's desserts like the faloodeh, an Iranian-style sorbet or a brownie sundae with chocolate or vanilla ice cream.