The Bucket burger joint returns to Eagle Rock

A longtime spot for burgers that closed its doors five years ago has reopened. Located at 4541 Eagle Rock Blvd. in Eagle Rock, the revived fast-food spot is called The Bucket.
Now under new ownership, the eatery is run by the team behind burger stand The Great White Hut, The Eastsider reports.
On the menu, look for burgers, wraps, tacos and loaded french fries. Diners can opt for the Julio burger that has chopped serrano chili peppers and a side of fritas fries, or the chicken street taco that includes cilantro, onions and a choice of mild or spicy salsa. Beer from local breweries is also on offer.
The Bucket has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Zaven D. wrote, "Came in for the opening and let me tell you this place does not disappoint! Amazing customer service, quick and delicious food. You must try the torta and Julio burger."
And John B. wrote, "The Bucket is the new hot spot in Eagle Rock. The food is amazing. So much flavor in everything I had. The service is great. I had the torta and asada tacos -- I loved it. This is the same owners as The Great White Hut in Glendale so you know everything is going to be amazing."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Bucket is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
