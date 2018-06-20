The Burrow brings cocktails and charcuterie to DTLA

A new cocktail bar and gastropub, offering creative drinks and fresh bar fare, has made its debut in the neighborhood. The new addition to DTLA, called The Burrow, is located at 821 S. Flower St.
Helmed by chef Curtis McDonald, Nathan Blanco and Taylor Brown, this hideaway "plays host to California's best cheese and charcuterie," boasts the company's website.
A signature craft cocktail menu is also on hand with an emphasis on locally sourced, seasonal ingredients. Come try one of the spot's punch bowls like the Punch #1 with gin, lime, cucumber and absinthe; or the Shady Lady -- a blend of Cutwater Fugu vodka, lychee liquor, lavender blossom syrup, pink peppercorn and fresh lavender. (You can check out the cocktail menu here.)
Hungry? A selection of sandwiches, cheese and charcuterie is available, as well as Chef Curtis' Sweet Treat -- a house-baked sweet treat-of-the-day served with a scoop of ice cream. (You can view the full range of offerings here.)
The Burrow has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp.
Matt J., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 12, said, "This place is awesome. The food is incredible. My group and I had a number of sandwiches, a cheese and meat board and the homemade hummus plate. It was 11/10, exceeded all expectations."
"Such a cozy and intimate bar in DTLA," added Yelper Christina A. "It is in the basement adjacent to Honeycut and has a living room feeling. The cocktails are really good. My favorite is the Old Fashioned."
Head on over to check it out: The Burrow is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. on weekdays and 5 p.m.-midnight on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
