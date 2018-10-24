The Draycott brings British fare to Pacific Palisades

A new British brasserie has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new addition to Pacific Palisades, called The Draycott, is located at 15255 Palisades Village Lane.
The all-day British cafe, owned by husband-and-wife restaurateurs Matt and Marissa Hermer, pays homage to Draycott Avenue in London, where the couple met. Look for British classics on the menu like fish and chips, served with mushy peas, tartar sauce and fries, and sticky toffee pudding for dessert.
The Draycott has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 34 reviews on Yelp.
Mary W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 13, wrote, "Love this gorgeous restaurant. Everything was incredible and the service was immaculate. Fabulous hospitality, service, food and ambience."
Yelper Lindsay O. added, "This place is the best! Friendly service, delicious food, and a great indoor/outdoor space. We had a little taste of everything and the food was so fresh. Can't wait to go back. Highly recommend this place!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Draycott is open from 5-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 5-11 p.m. on Saturday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
foodHoodlineLos Angeles