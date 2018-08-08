FOOD & DRINK

The Fresh Bites debuts in southeast Anaheim, with burritos, bowls and more

Photo: The Fresh Bites/Yelp

By Hoodline
A fresh Mexican-American fusion spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called The Fresh Bites, the new addition is located at 895 S. East St. in southeast Anaheim.

The family-owned restaurant prides itself on its use of fresh ingredients. Breakfast offerings range from cheesy omelettes and wholesome burritos to specials like tater tots smothered with scrambled eggs, onion, bacon, jalapeno peppers and cheese.

For lunch, look for fresh bowls and sandwiches, including the spicy chicken sandwich layered with cheddar cheese, pink onions, avocados and cilantro sauce. (You can check out the full menu here.)

The Fresh Bites has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp.

Babjit S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 13, wrote, "If you are looking for a quick grub spot, then this is the place to be! ... I ordered the spicy chicken sandwich, and it blew me away. The flavors were out of this world. It was perfectly cooked with spicy sauce."

"Great food, atmosphere and service!" noted Yelper Deepankra S. "If you haven't eaten here, I'm not sure what you're waiting for. Incredible menu, incredible ingredients, fun and fast service."

Head on over to check it out: The Fresh Bites is open from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
