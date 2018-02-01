'The Funnel House' Brings Desserts And More To Northridge

Dessert fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The new arrival to Northridge, called The Funnel House, is located at 9301 Tampa Ave.
This newcomer--which has two other outposts in Long Beach and Huntington Beach--specializes in customizable funnel cakes, house-made churros, ice cream sandwiches and an array of cold, sweet drinks.
The funnel cakes can come plain with powdered sugar, topped with fresh fruit and whipped cream, or made into a sundae with scoops of ice cream, chocolate syrup, and bananas.
There's a selection of sweet baked goods on offer, too, such as brownies, cookies, coffee cake and banana bread.
Rounding things out are coffee drinks from Seattle's Best, iced vanilla lattes and chai tea, and two flavors of slushies. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, the new bakery has gotten a good response.
Joel B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 7th, said: "Finally! I'm so happy this place exists and is walking distance from me...I'm never moving now. Funnel Cakes, churros, slushies and all kinds of deliciousness."
And Alex P. said: "The Northridge dessert game just went from six to midnight. I've tried the other location in Long Beach, so I figured this place would be equally great. And it was! Popped in for a funnel cake and was not disappointed."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Funnel House is open Thursday-Saturday from 11am-2am, and Sunday-Wednesday from 11am-midnight.
