The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more

Photo: The Joint/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new gourmet market has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called The Joint, the newcomer is located at 13718 Ventura Blvd. in Sherman Oaks.

According to its website, The Joint is "a duel-concept restaurant that brings together two worlds -- a cafe and gourmet seafood market."

Expect to find an assortment of locally sourced fish, shellfish and more, along with seasonal delicacies and imports from around the world.

Come try menu offerings such as ceviche with tiger's milk and sweet potato chips; select oysters with ponzu and yuzu peppers; and New England-style lump crab rolls with smoked paprika. (You can view the dining menu here.)

In need of a pick-me-up? Coffee and tea options range from nitro cold brew and americanos to iced lavender tea and market-priced pour overs.

With a five-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp so far, the new seafood market is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Kevin P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 14, wrote, "The owner is so kind and management seems to strive for quality. The place is clean and has a very welcoming atmosphere. So original. Love it!"

"This place has the best smoked salmon I've ever had," added Yelper Ben S. "Unique place with a great vibe. I'll be bringing my family back here for sure."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Joint is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
