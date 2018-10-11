FOOD & DRINK

The Kebab Shop brings Mediterranean fare to Irvine

Photo: The Kebab Shop/Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new Mediterranean spot has you covered. The fresh addition to Irvine's West Park neighborhood, called The Kebab Shop, is located at 17655-G Harvard Ave.

The growing regional chain -- with several locations throughout California -- features a build-your-own concept, where customers can select their preferred proteins, sides and craft sauces.

Base options include flatbread wraps, rice boxes, fries and paninis, while ingredients range from grilled steak kebabs and vegetarian falafel to saffron rice and garlic yogurt.

Family-size meals are available as well, along with fountain drinks and craft beer. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Sophia K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 6, wrote, "The food was pretty good! One of my top choices for kebab! ... The garlic yogurt sauce and spicy hummus are a must!"

"The food was light and relatively healthy, as well as yummy," added Yelper Gigi B. "Customer service is friendly and good, and the vegetarian option (falafel) is yummy."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Kebab Shop is open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
