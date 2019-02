The Loop makes Orange debut, with hand-crafted churros and more

A new spot to score desserts and ice cream has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called The Loop: Handcrafted Churros , the new addition is located at 2202 N. Tustin St., Suite C.The regional chain -- with additional locations in Westminster, Chino Hills and Fullerton -- features hand-crafted loop-shaped churro desserts, along with coffee, tea and specialty drinks.Customers can build-their-own creation, or try one of the spot's signature favorites like the s'mores, matcha Fruity Pebbles and strawberry cheesecake. (You can check out the full menu here .)With a four-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has made a promising start.Gabby B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 10, wrote, "Churros and ice cream! Yum! ... I went with their limited time heart churro topped with fruity pebbles and sprinkles. The churro was nice and warm and the vanilla ice cream was creamy and perfect.""What else can I say?" asked Yelper Colin S. "It's all perfect! ... The churro was very tasty!"Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Loop: Handcrafted Churros is open from noon-11 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and noon-midnight on Friday and Saturday.---