The Loop makes Orange debut, with hand-crafted churros and more

Photo: The Loop Handcrafted Churros/Yelp

A new spot to score desserts and ice cream has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called The Loop: Handcrafted Churros, the new addition is located at 2202 N. Tustin St., Suite C.

The regional chain -- with additional locations in Westminster, Chino Hills and Fullerton -- features hand-crafted loop-shaped churro desserts, along with coffee, tea and specialty drinks.

Customers can build-their-own creation, or try one of the spot's signature favorites like the s'mores, matcha Fruity Pebbles and strawberry cheesecake. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has made a promising start.

Gabby B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 10, wrote, "Churros and ice cream! Yum! ... I went with their limited time heart churro topped with fruity pebbles and sprinkles. The churro was nice and warm and the vanilla ice cream was creamy and perfect."

"What else can I say?" asked Yelper Colin S. "It's all perfect! ... The churro was very tasty!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Loop: Handcrafted Churros is open from noon-11 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and noon-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
