The Lost Cuban Kitchen debuts in Pasadena

A new Cuban spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Pasadena, called The Lost Cuban Kitchen, is located at 55 S. Madison Ave. in the Kitchen United food hub.
"The Lost Cuban Kitchen helps you take back mealtime," says the eatery on its website, "By bringing the authentic flavors of Cuba right to you."
Come try offerings such as braised jackfruit roasted in mojo marinade; the Cubano sandwich with Duroc pork, black forest ham, Swiss cheese, yellow mustard, crisp pickles and your choice of sauce; and Arroz con Pollo -- a seared chicken thigh atop a bed of saffron rice, infused with bell pepper, onion and spices.
Unique sauces, empanadas (filled pastries) and sides are on offer as well, along with authentic desserts like tres leches sponge cake topped with passionfruit pastry cream and a luxardo cherry. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has already made a good impression.
Shen B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 14, wrote, "The tres leches cake is probably my favorite thing on the menu, since I have a sweet tooth. The cake itself was sweet, soft and drenched, which I love."
"Love the cuisine," shared Yelper Julian R. "Was so surprised when I experienced the amount of flavor that was packed into every ingredient! The jackfruit that Chef Jesse created as a meat substitute is out of this world!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Lost Cuban Kitchen is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
