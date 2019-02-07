The Market makes Downtown debut with pastries, coffee and more

A new bakery, offering coffee, tea, ice cream and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Downtown, called The Market, is located at 757 Alameda St., Suite 160.
The Market offers pastries, coffee, tea, soft-serve ice cream and sandwiches through a window on the side of the building. It's part of the similarly new Tartine Bianco restaurant.
With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new bakery has been warmly received by patrons.
Ibi Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 3, wrote, "Great coffee, tea, matcha, pastries, bread and soft serve. Sandwiches come out around around 11 a.m. and they are so delicious."
Yelper Stephanie B. added, "The space is just gorgeous and enormous. ... The best thing here are the pastries. The chocolate-drenched cream puff is otherworldly. The citrus tart with its shortbread crust was also lovely. They also have delicious flatbread!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Market is open from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily.
