The Osso Good Co. makes Beverly Grove debut, with bone broths and more

If soup or waffles are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Located at 8036 W. 3rd St. in Beverly Grove, the new arrival is called The Osso Good Co. This is the first retail location for the brand, which sells its bone broths and soups in markets across the country.
In addition to offering its signature bone broths and paleo soups, the cafe also serves bone broth waffles and collagen smoothies. Among its waffles, expect to see the California Love topped with fresh avocado, pine nuts and pickled onions, and the Hazel is Nuts topped with hazelnut spread, banana, whipped cream and cacao powder.
With a five-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, The Osso Good Co. has already made a good impression.
Melissa H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 20, said, "Their waffles are phenomenal and are available both sweet and savory! And their Thai carrot soup is amazing! You can even purchase some to-go for a quick meal at home."
And Jay A. wrote, "The signature bone broth is rich, flavorful and lovely to sip on. Perfect product for a cold LA winter day. ... This place has a cute and welcoming decor. They sell all their products to-go in freezers up front."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Osso Good Co. is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
