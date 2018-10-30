FOOD & DRINK

The Pan makes Pasadena debut, with pancakes, pizza and more

Photo: Dex S./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot specializing in all-day breakfast and brunch has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 57 E. Holly St. in Pasadena, the new addition is called The Pan. It has several locations in Gardena and Long Beach.

The menu features a range of casual comfort food options. Look for the strawberry paradise pancakes, the meat lover omelet and the shrimp scampi pizza.

The Pan has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 46 reviews on Yelp.

Dex S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 21, wrote, "One of the things I really enjoyed about it was the atmosphere. It has a little bit of everything: fries, pancakes, waffles, deep-dish pizzas, drinks and milkshakes. Service was phenomenal and prices are affordable."

And Yelper Gennine L. added, "My new go-to breakfast place! I've never felt so passionate about pancakes before, but the lemon pancakes are to die for. The food is fresh and full of flavor."

Head on over to check it out: The Pan is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
