The Pizza Plant brings vegan pizza and more to Pasadena

A new vegan and organic pizza spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called The Pizza Plant, the fresh arrival is located at 55 S. Madison Ave. in Pasadena.
The eatery comes courtesy of co-founders Marvin Acuna and Ravi Choudhry, the Pasadena Weekly reports, with chef Rachel Carr at the restaurant's helm.
Menu offerings include appetizers, salads and a variety of guilt-free housemade pizzas like the Green Goddess made with roasted broccoli, pumpkin seed pesto, plant-based cashew mozzarella and more.
Housemade meat substitutes are on hand as well, ranging from pepperoni and gluten-free Italian sausage to shiitake bacon and baked tofu. (You can view the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp so far, The Pizza Plant is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Kedar D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 3, wrote, "Every once in a while, you eat something really special and rare. The Pizza Plant offers some of the best vegan pizza I've ever had, and I can't wait to go back."
"This is legit plant-based pizza with something for everyone (including meat lovers)!" wrote Yelper Edward K. "There's also a great vibe from the staff and the aesthetic. Classy, but not pretentious."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Pizza Plant is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
