FOOD & DRINK

The Pizza Plant brings vegan pizza and more to Pasadena

Photo: The Pizza Plant/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new vegan and organic pizza spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called The Pizza Plant, the fresh arrival is located at 55 S. Madison Ave. in Pasadena.

The eatery comes courtesy of co-founders Marvin Acuna and Ravi Choudhry, the Pasadena Weekly reports, with chef Rachel Carr at the restaurant's helm.

Menu offerings include appetizers, salads and a variety of guilt-free housemade pizzas like the Green Goddess made with roasted broccoli, pumpkin seed pesto, plant-based cashew mozzarella and more.

Housemade meat substitutes are on hand as well, ranging from pepperoni and gluten-free Italian sausage to shiitake bacon and baked tofu. (You can view the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp so far, The Pizza Plant is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Kedar D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 3, wrote, "Every once in a while, you eat something really special and rare. The Pizza Plant offers some of the best vegan pizza I've ever had, and I can't wait to go back."

"This is legit plant-based pizza with something for everyone (including meat lovers)!" wrote Yelper Edward K. "There's also a great vibe from the staff and the aesthetic. Classy, but not pretentious."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Pizza Plant is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinerestaurantfoodpizzavegan
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
Show More
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Man charged with vandalizing Trump star in Hollywood
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News