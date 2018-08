The Pizza Plant brings vegan pizza and more to Pasadena

A new vegan and organic pizza spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called The Pizza Plant , the fresh arrival is located at 55 S. Madison Ave. in Pasadena.The eatery comes courtesy of co-founders Marvin Acuna and Ravi Choudhry, the Pasadena Weekly reports , with chef Rachel Carr at the restaurant's helm.Menu offerings include appetizers, salads and a variety of guilt-free housemade pizzas like the Green Goddess made with roasted broccoli, pumpkin seed pesto, plant-based cashew mozzarella and more.Housemade meat substitutes are on hand as well, ranging from pepperoni and gluten-free Italian sausage to shiitake bacon and baked tofu. (You can view the full menu here .)With a 4.5-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp so far, The Pizza Plant is on its way to developing a local fan base.Kedar D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 3, wrote, "Every once in a while, you eat something really special and rare. The Pizza Plant offers some of the best vegan pizza I've ever had, and I can't wait to go back.""This is legit plant-based pizza with something for everyone (including meat lovers)!" wrote Yelper Edward K. "There's also a great vibe from the staff and the aesthetic. Classy, but not pretentious."Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Pizza Plant is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.