The Pizza Press comes to the Village at Orange

If pizza is what you're after, look no further than this new business. Located at 1500 E. Village Way, Suite 2197, at the Village at Orange, the fresh arrival is called The Pizza Press.

With additional locations situated across the United States, the growing chain is serving up customizable pizzas in an "immersive environment inspired by 1920s Americana newspaper culture," says the pizzeria on its website.

Customers can tailor a pizza to their liking or indulge in one of the spot's signature offerings such as The Times -- a pie topped with extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, smoked Gouda, red onions, grape tomatoes, fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce.

Salads and treats are on hand as well, along with a selection of craft beer and wine. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the new bar seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

J A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 18, wrote, "Good tasting pizza. I tried the spicy red sauce for the first time and I'm glad I did. It was delicious!"

And Jordan S. wrote, "Incredible place! Owners are kind and welcoming, and have created a culture of graciousness among their employees. Pizza is great -- high-quality ingredients, quick service, etc."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Pizza Press is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on Sunday-Wednesday and 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday.
