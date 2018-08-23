FOOD & DRINK

The Pollo L.A. brings Mexican-style chicken and more to Koreatown

A new Mexican-style chicken spot has debuted in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Koreatown, called The Pollo L.A., is located at 3183 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 172.

On the menu, expect to find Mexican rotisserie-style chicken served alongside rice, beans, corn tortillas and more. Whole and half-portion chicken options are available, as well as family-size and jumbo packs for your next big event.

Complete your order with a side of fresh pico de gallo salsa or spicy avocado sauce, for an added kick to your meal. (You can view the menu on Yelp here.)

With a five-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has been warmly received by patrons.

Mike L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 21, wrote, "Not sure how to describe it, because I think it's more of the balance of the chicken I like the most. The flavor is perfect, as it leaves a lot of that umami flavor in your mouth well after you've finished. "

"This place is exactly what Koreatown needed," added Yelper Rebecca R. "First of all, the chicken is delicious and the rice has great flavor! I normally don't eat beans, but they were pretty bomb too!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Pollo L.A. is open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
