Eye surgeon Brian Boxer Wachler is a fan of eating a wide variety of whole foods for overall health, but feels most people don't realize just how much including certain plant foods and animal proteins can do to keep eyes sharp.
"I know that there is research behind vitamins and nutrients in foods that have reduced the risk of eye disease or lack of those that increase the risk of eye diseases and that's based on studies," said Wachler.
Kale, for instance, is a good source of Vitamin E, a vitamin known for fighting oxidation or free radicals in the body.
The antioxidants in plant food can fight free radicals which in turn helps fight cataracts and other age-related eye diseases.
Beyond kale, foods rich in vitamin C like carrots, broccoli, and citrus, reduce the risk of cataracts with regular daily intake.
Along with foods high in omega-3 fatty acids like nuts and seafood.
"A lot of people don't realize that almonds are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids just like with seafood. When children are growing it helps support their visual system development and their brain as well and also helps support healthy retina function," Wachler said.
These good fats - plus foods that contain zinc such as poultry and whole grains - are known to help fight cataracts.
And don't forget the yolk when eating eggs. That's where you'll find the antioxidant glutathione that has been shown to fight not only cataracts, but glaucoma, retinal disease and diabetic blindness.
What isn't eye healthy? Smoking and UV sun exposure. Wachler says put the cigarette pack down and make sure you're wearing sunglasses to help keep your eyesight intact.
The right foods and vitamins can help keep eyes healthy
