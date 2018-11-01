CIRCLE OF HEALTH

The right foods and vitamins can help keep eyes healthy

EMBED </>More Videos

The right fruits and vegetables provide the nutrients and vitamins to help keep eyes healthy.

By
Eye surgeon Brian Boxer Wachler is a fan of eating a wide variety of whole foods for overall health, but feels most people don't realize just how much including certain plant foods and animal proteins can do to keep eyes sharp.

"I know that there is research behind vitamins and nutrients in foods that have reduced the risk of eye disease or lack of those that increase the risk of eye diseases and that's based on studies," said Wachler.

Kale, for instance, is a good source of Vitamin E, a vitamin known for fighting oxidation or free radicals in the body.

The antioxidants in plant food can fight free radicals which in turn helps fight cataracts and other age-related eye diseases.

Beyond kale, foods rich in vitamin C like carrots, broccoli, and citrus, reduce the risk of cataracts with regular daily intake.

Along with foods high in omega-3 fatty acids like nuts and seafood.

"A lot of people don't realize that almonds are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids just like with seafood. When children are growing it helps support their visual system development and their brain as well and also helps support healthy retina function," Wachler said.

These good fats - plus foods that contain zinc such as poultry and whole grains - are known to help fight cataracts.

And don't forget the yolk when eating eggs. That's where you'll find the antioxidant glutathione that has been shown to fight not only cataracts, but glaucoma, retinal disease and diabetic blindness.

What isn't eye healthy? Smoking and UV sun exposure. Wachler says put the cigarette pack down and make sure you're wearing sunglasses to help keep your eyesight intact.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfood coachCircle of Healtheye carenutritioneducationdietvitaminsseafood
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Study examines how ethnicity affects breast-cancer treatment
New technology uses sound waves to help you manage stress
Dietitians offer sweet, healthy advice for Halloween season
CSUN's Champions for Change program helps parents, kids learn to garden
More Circle of Health
FOOD & DRINK
Celebrate World Vegan Day at these 3 Anaheim restaurants
Ways to donate Halloween candy leftovers
Top 5 LA eateries to celebrate World Vegan Day
Get made-to-order treats at the new Duck Donuts in Trade Food Hall
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Driver charged with killing girl, 11, in Boyle Heights taco stand crash
Trump: US troops at border should treat rocks as 'rifles'
LASD: Suspect takes woman hostage after being shot by deputy
2 women wounded in Tujunga drive-by shooting
Uber driver accused of attempted kidnapping arrested in Santa Monica
Dodgers president, GM field questions about Kershaw
Skeleton of man missing for 57 years found by son in basement
Google employees walk out to protest treatment of women
Show More
Migrant caravan must walk as Mexico ignores demand for buses
Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Van Nuys
Suspect fleeing police crashes into car carrying 5 children in Watts area
VIDEO: 200-pound tortoise strolls through Grand Terrace neighborhood
More News