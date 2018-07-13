FOOD & DRINK

The Thai Thing serves up authentic Thai favorites in La Brea

Photo: The Thai Thing/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new authentic Thai spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 6015 W. Third St. in La Brea, the newcomer is called The Thai Thing.

On the menu, expect to see classic Thai starters like spring rolls, fried tofu with peanut sweet chili sauce, and ka nhom jeeb -- a street-style Thai dish consisting of steamed pork and shrimp wrapped in egg wonton pads and topped with crispy garlic.

Other menu offerings include a variety of curries and soups, along with side dishes like black sticky rice and fried broken egg.

Thirsty? Try a refreshing glass of pink milk, Thai iced tea or o-leang (iced black coffee). (You can check out the full menu here.)

The Thai Thing has received positive reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 34 reviews on Yelp.

Mike M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 2, wrote, "Great Thai food. Had the spring rolls and panang. Spring rolls could use a few extra ingredients. It's heavy on the lettuce but still fresh and scrumptious. Panang flavors were delicious."

"Wow, in a city with a lot of Thai (with so many restaurants being mediocre or even bad) this place rocks!" wrote Yelper James L. "Fresh ingredients, super high-quality oils and seasoned perfectly!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Thai Thing is open for lunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday-Sunday and serves dinner from 5-10 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Buon appetito: Here are Yorba Linda's top 5 Italian spots
World Forum on Mexican Gastronomy lands in Long Beach
Silver Lake chef offers tasty ideas for the end of stone fruit season
Kebbros brings organic kebabs and more to Hollywood
Indulge yourself: Satisfy your dessert cravings with these 3 Los Angeles newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
LAPD investigating possible road-rage shooting of Lyft driver
Suspect injured in OIS near Pasadena's Old Town
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
3 men face over 1K charges each for sexually abusing farm animals
DA reviewing Boyle Heights fatal involving sheriff's SUV
Rep. Duncan Hunter and wife indicted on campaign finance charges
Banning school dean accused of trying to lure underage boy
Show More
Mom speaks out about son's death after OC doc found guilty of sober-home scam
Ant invasion hits SoCal homes
7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
Santa Ana couple find python in bathroom
Pechanga Resort and Casino hiring veterans, service dogs as security officers
More News