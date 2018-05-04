FOOD & DRINK

The Vegan Hooligans bring 'punk rock' diner fare to Eagle Rock

Photo: Jose M./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got vegan on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 4862 Eagle Rock Blvd. in Eagle Rock, the new addition is called The Vegan Hooligans.

The new weekend pop-up takes place at Abby's, a diner that serves classic diner fare during the day. Then, on Friday to Sunday, from 6 to 10 p.m., the Vegan Hooligans appear and transform the space into a vegan diner with a punk rock vibe, The Occidental Weekly reports.

On the menu, look for the Flaming Melt with bean curd "meat," grilled vegetables and vegan mayo spread, and El Burrito with Spanish rice, bean curd "meat" and guacamole. The pop-up also offer several different kinds of fries and shakes.

The Vegan Hooligans has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of 23 reviews on Yelp.

Alejandra H., who reviewed the new spot on April 29, said, "All of these unique entrees were delicious! Prices are also super reasonable. I love supporting businesses like this one and can't wait to bring my non-vegan friends to blow their minds."

Yelper Dominique V. added, "Vegan diner food? Damn right it is! The Flaming Melt is on point! The Sugar Mitts are definitely worth trying."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Vegan Hooligans is open 6-10 p.m. on Friday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday-Thursday.)
