The Westside gets a new coffee shop: SACHI.LA

Coffee and tea fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called SACHI.LA, the Japanese-inspired arrival is located at 4574 S. Centinela Ave.
Sisters Sachi and Chiyo Hartley created this modern establishment to be "a gathering place for the curious, kind and passionate," explains the business on its website.
On the menu, look for coffee and tea varieties such as cold brew, chai lattes, drip and Earl Grey lavender, as well as pastries ranging from croissants to sweet bread. (You can view the full menu here.)
A retail spot is also available, featuring local artisan products such as succulents, art, clothing and more. (Visit the website here for sample offerings.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp so far, SACHI.LA is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Jennifer S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 26, wrote, "It just opened and I am already waking up craving their cold brew every morning! The most delicious coffee (also tried their iced teas for the first time and wow!)"
"I had an iced vanilla latte and it might be the best vanilla latte I've ever had," shared Yelper Ian H. "Not too sweet and extremely flavorful."
Head on over to check it out: SACHI.LA is open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
foodHoodlineLos Angeles