DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At Tacos Manzano in North Hollywood, Oaxacan mole is made daily. It's a sauce that features loads of veggies and spices. You can find Mole rojo, Mole negro and Mole verde on all kinds of Mexican cuisine.
Watch the video above to find out more about the free La Feria de los Moles festival on Sunday, Oct. 6 at Grand Park.
La Feria de los Moles festival brings Mexican cuisine, culture to Grand Park
