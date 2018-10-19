Thirsty for bubble tea? These 3 new LA spots have you covered

Redstraw
10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 2395, Century City
Redstraw is a spot to score fusion-style bubble tea and more in the Westfield Century City shopping center.
Look for cocktail-inspired teas created using high-quality tea leaves sourced from around the world. Signature offerings include black Red Straw milk tea and the Watermelon Rose Mojito made with oolong infused rose and housemade mint syrup.
A create-your-own option is also available, including toppings like honey and agar (crystal) boba.
Redstraw is off to a strong start with a current Yelp rating of five stars out of 11 reviews.
Yelper Nami C., who reviewed the tea establishment on Oct. 15, wrote, "Good quality organic teas and great, friendly service! It's so amazing how they brew the fresh teas right in front of you, so everything is made-to-order. Also, they have custom teas!"
"Delicious tea," said Yelper Hana H. "Usually with milk teas everything is sugary and doesn't taste like tea, but this boba blew me away with their tea choices and flavors. Will come back again!"
Redstraw is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Bohemia Tea Parlour
7525 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood
Bohemia Tea Parlour is now brewing specialty tea drinks along Sunset Boulevard, from globally sourced loose leaf and kombucha on tap to boba and milk favorites.
According to its website, teas are made using the innovative Alpha Dominche Steampunk brewing system and include offerings like California mint, Cyprus citrus and the Pink Panther -- a nutty tea blended with almonds, dried fruit, cinnamon sticks and popcorn.
Both milk and boba are available on all teas by request. (You can view the full menu here.)
Yelpers are excited about Bohemia Tea Parlour, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of seven reviews on the site.
Amy G., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 30, wrote, "I was so excited to come across a cafe that focused on tea rather than your standard coffee shop. The interior design is adorable and has plenty of seating, and the staff was super friendly and suggested great choices!"
And Yelper Leah B. added, "Really delicious exotic teas! Great place to unwind from a busy day. Highly recommend!"
Bohemia Tea Parlour is open from 10 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Noble Tea
11307 Mississippi Ave., Sawtelle
Noble Tea is a Taiwanese spot featuring bubble tea flavors like sesame, taro milk, sea salt cream and wintermelon.
An assortment of add-on options are on hand, ranging from cheese foam and grass jelly to boba and egg pudding. (You can check out the full variety here.)
Yelpers are still warming up to the new bubble tea spot, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 63 reviews.
Eric D., who was one of the first reviewers to visit Noble Tea on Oct. 14, wrote, "Not bad. Different from other boba places because you order off a screen. I like that and hate that at the same time."
"I found the drinks here to be pretty good," shared Yelper Kenny T. "You won't find any real fancy concoctions, but all of the normal boba tea staples are just that and will meet your boba tea needs."
Noble Tea is open from noon-12:30 a.m. on Sunday-Thursday and noon-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.