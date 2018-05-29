Three enticing gastronomical events in Los Angeles this week

Beverly Hills Food & Wine Festival

4th Annual Los Angeles Bread Festival

Best Croissant Los Angeles 2018 -- The Finale

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Los Angeles this week. From a food and wine festival showcasing celebrity chefs to a French croissant bake-off, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.---Join more than 60 of the nation's best chefs, from NYC to LA, at the Beverly Hills Food & Wine Festival this Friday through Sunday evenings. At this upscale affair, expect to taste small bites, wine, beer and spirits from the likes of Australian celebrity chef Curtis Stone, Donnie and Mark Wahlburg's ever-growing burger joint Wahlburgers, and local steakhouse and celebrity hangout STK Los Angeles.Friday, June 1, 1 p.m.- Sunday, June 3, 4 p.m.11301 Olympic Blvd.$100-$200 per reservation, depending on date and timeGet ready to carbo-load at the 4th Annual Los Angeles Bread Festival. The free two-day event aims to celebrate Southern California's "artisanal bread renaissance" with a pop-up market showcasing local bakers, like Antigua Artisan Bread, Challah Hub and Underground Bakery. There will also be interactive activities, including a butter-making workshop and live bread-baking demonstrations, as well as plenty of fresh-out-of-the-oven samples.Saturday, June 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.Grand Central Market, 317 S. BroadwayFreeHelp a panel of professional chefs crown the city's best croissant. The competition's finale event invites the public to taste the finalists' croissants, along with complementary jams, coffee and wine, and place votes for the people's favorite. Or, for an extra fee, guests can indulge in a hearty French brunch and mimosa while waiting to applaud the winning bakery.Saturday, June 2, 12-3 p.m.Le Petit Paris, 418 S. Spring St.$25 general admission; $40 for brunch