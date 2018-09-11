Time to wine down: Your guide to the 5 best wine bars in Huntington Beach

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sipping spots in Huntington Beach, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to enjoy a glass of wine.
1. The Black Trumpet Bistro Tapas & Wine Bar
Photo: The Black Trumpet Bistro Tapas & Wine Bar/Yelp
Topping the list is The Black Trumpet Bistro Tapas & Wine Bar. Located at 7041 Yorktown Ave., Suite 104, the wine bar and Mediterranean restaurant is the highest rated of its kind in Huntington Beach, boasting 4.5 stars out of 739 reviews on Yelp.
This family-run establishment comes courtesy of executive chef Dino Ferraro and features Mediterranean cuisine alongside rich wines and housemade sangria.
Come indulge in one of the spot's many vino offerings, from Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc to a South African red blend. (You can view the full wine list here.)
2. Watertable
PHOTO: nine s./YELP
Next up is Watertable, situated inside the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa at 21500 Pacific Coast Highway. With 4.5 stars out of 445 reviews on Yelp, the wine bar and New American eatery has proven to be a local favorite.
On the menu, expect to find "West Coast comfort food with attitude" matched with a distinguished selection of vintage world-class wines, says the business on its website.
The establishment also features WineEmotion -- a modern-day wine dispensing system "created to enhance the passion and experience of fine wine through research and technology." (You can check out the full wine menu here.)
3. Sebastiani's Italian Bistro
Photo: Grisell M./Yelp
Sebastiani's Italian Bistro, a locally owned Italian spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 207 Yelp reviews.
The wine bar -- open four nights a week -- features new wines from around the world, along with live entertainment, vino tastings, pairings and cooking classes.
"Hidden little gem in Huntington Beach!" shared Yelper Kelley T. "Authentic Italian food, great service and prices. Great wine selection and the musician plays some great music."
Interested? Head over to 6078 Warner Ave. to see for yourself.
4. Basilico's Pasta e Vino
PHOTO: BASILICO'S PASTA E VINO/YELP
Check out Basilico's Pasta e Vino, which has earned four stars out of 603 reviews on Yelp. The wine bar at 21501 Brookhurst St. is serving up traditional home-style Italian cuisine, along with housemade desserts and specialty wines.
The business -- originally located at Yorktown and Magnolia -- offers an extensive wine list, ranging from Italian reds like full-bodied Valpolicella to California whites such as bright chardonnay. (You can view the wine menu here.)
"Love it! Great food and good wine," wrote Yelper Brian S. "We've eaten at Basilico's twice since they 're-opened,' and have been treated well."
5. Brix Sunset Beach
Photo: Eric K./Yelp
Finally, there's Brix Sunset Beach, a SoCal favorite with four stars out of 504 reviews. Stop by 16635 Pacific Coast Highway to hit up the New American restaurant and wine spot next time you're in the mood.
On the menu, look for small plates, burgers and brunch offerings, as well as an extensive wine selection, weekly events, live music and tastings.
An assortment of wine varieties are on offer, including pinot noir, riesling, housemade sangria and sparkling brut rose. (You can check out the full wine menu here.)