Tokyo-based ramen chain Menya Musashi comes to Sawtelle

Craving ramen or tsukemen? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Sawtelle, called Menya Musashi, is located at 2012 Sawtelle Blvd.
This newcomer -- which has restaurants from Japan to the Ukraine -- was founded in 1996 by Takeshi Yamada, who "self-taught himself the art of making ramen," the business explains on its website. This is the Tokyo-based chain's first restaurant in the continental U.S., Eater Los Angeles reports.
Menya Musashi creates its noodle bowls using both pork bone broth and seafood, along with two large pieces of braised pork belly and tonkatsu (pork cutlets). The flat-noodled tsukemen comes with a dipping broth in regular or rich.
A vegetarian option is on offer as well, along with additional toppings such as green onion, soft-boiled egg, seaweed and bamboo shoots.
(You can check out the full menu here.)
Menya Musashi LA has received good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 50 reviews on Yelp.
Anh L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 27, wrote, "It's so exciting to see legit Japanese tsukemen power houses open so close to home. ... Noodles are thick with just the right amount of chew, broth is flavorful and stuck to the noodles the way tsukemen broth should, and the egg was perfectly boiled and marinated."
"Simply a great bowl of tsukemen ramen," said Yelper Linh N. "I popped in for a late dinner. The place was closing up, but they sat me anyway. Thumbs up on service."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Menya Musashi is open from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5:30-10 p.m. on weekdays and 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekends.
