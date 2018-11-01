Top 5 LA eateries to celebrate World Vegan Day

Fortunately, there are plenty of options from which to choose. To help, Hoodline combed through Yelp data and applied our own secret sauce to come up with the best vegan destinations in Los Angeles.
1. SunCafe Organic
Photo: PHOEBE D./Yelp
Topping the list is SunCafe Organic. Located at 10820 Ventura Blvd. in Studio City, it is the most popular vegan restaurant in Los Angeles, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,037 reviews on Yelp. The plant-based eatery, which offers cooking classes and more, has a seasonal menu. Try dishes like pan-seared Brussels sprouts and green beans over lemon garlic cream sauce or ramen with red miso broth and gluten-free noodles.
2. Donut Friend
Next up is Highland Park's Donut Friend, situated at 5107 York Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 1,958 reviews on Yelp, the vegan doughnut spot has proven to be a local favorite. The menu features gourmet flavors like green tea and black sesame seed and lemon rosewater glazed, as well as the option to create your own with a choice of doughnut base, filling and topping. Special order doughnut letters, giant doughnuts and miniature doughnuts are also on offer.
3. Follow Your Heart Natural Foods Market & Cafe
Photo: jocelyn s./Yelp
Canoga Park's Follow Your Heart Natural Foods Market & Cafe, located at 21825 Sherman Way, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the health market, vegetarian and vegan spot 4.5 stars out of 1,250 reviews. This establishment is one of Southern California's oldest natural food spots: it's been in this location since 1970. The comfort food menu is lacto-vegetarian, so there are some dairy items on the menu. Entrees include a nut-and-vegetable burger and tacos with grilled tempeh or braised tofu.
4. Lotus Vegan
Photo: y.j. g./Yelp
Lotus Vegan in North Hollywood is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 958 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4715 Lankershim Blvd. to see for yourself. The restaurant was newly remodeled in summer 2018. Look for Thai fare like curries, noodle and rice dishes, as well as vegan staples such as soy-based burgers and wraps.
5. The Juice Parlor
PHOTO: DIMA C./Yelp
Then there's The Juice Parlor, which has earned five stars out of 221 reviews on Yelp. You can find the vegan spot, which offers colorful juices, smoothies, acai bowls and other healthy eats, at 5658 Cahuenga Blvd. in North Hollywood.