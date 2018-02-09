Top 7 pizza shops in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers

We asked our Eyewitnesses to share their favorite pizza joints in Southern California with #abc7eyewitness.
Here are our 7 favorites!
Angelina's Pizzeria Napoletana
8573 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine
32860 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point
www.angelinaspizzeria.com/
Zelo Pizzeria
328 E. Foothill Boulevard, Arcadia
myzelopizza.info
Big Daddy's Pizza
1425 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
bigdaddyspizzavenice.com
Rance's Chicago Pizza
1420 Baker Street, Costa Mesa
5258 E 2nd Street, Long Beach
www.rancespizza.com
Gesso Restaurant
801 N Fairfax Avenue #101, West Hollywood
www.gessoresto.com
Little Dom's
2128 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
www.littledoms.com/
Pizzeria Mozza
641 N. Higland Avenue, Los Angeles
800 West Coast Highway, Newport Beach
pizzeriamozza.com
Where do you go for your pizza fix? Tell us in the comments below, and share your pizza pics with #abc7eyewitness.