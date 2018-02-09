FOOD & DRINK

Top 7 pizza shops in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers

By ABC7.com staff
It's National Pizza Day! According to www.pizza.com, pepperoni is the most popular topping for the 3 billion pizzas sold in the U.S. each year.

We asked our Eyewitnesses to share their favorite pizza joints in Southern California with #abc7eyewitness.

Here are our 7 favorites!

Angelina's Pizzeria Napoletana
8573 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine
32860 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point
www.angelinaspizzeria.com/

Zelo Pizzeria
328 E. Foothill Boulevard, Arcadia
myzelopizza.info

Big Daddy's Pizza
1425 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
bigdaddyspizzavenice.com

Rance's Chicago Pizza
1420 Baker Street, Costa Mesa
5258 E 2nd Street, Long Beach
www.rancespizza.com

Gesso Restaurant
801 N Fairfax Avenue #101, West Hollywood
www.gessoresto.com

Little Dom's
2128 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
www.littledoms.com/

Pizzeria Mozza
641 N. Higland Avenue, Los Angeles
800 West Coast Highway, Newport Beach
pizzeriamozza.com


Where do you go for your pizza fix? Tell us in the comments below, and share your pizza pics with #abc7eyewitness.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodsocietypizza#abc7eyewitness
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Buon appetito: Here are Yorba Linda's top 5 Italian spots
World Forum on Mexican Gastronomy lands in Long Beach
Silver Lake chef offers tasty ideas for the end of stone fruit season
Kebbros brings organic kebabs and more to Hollywood
Indulge yourself: Satisfy your dessert cravings with these 3 Los Angeles newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
LAPD investigating possible road-rage shooting of Lyft driver
Suspect injured in OIS near Pasadena's Old Town
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
3 men face over 1K charges each for sexually abusing farm animals
Parents fight proposed flight plans at Hollywood Burbank Airport
DA reviewing Boyle Heights fatal involving sheriff's SUV
Rep. Duncan Hunter and wife indicted on campaign finance charges
Show More
Banning school dean accused of trying to lure underage boy
Mom speaks out about son's death after OC doc found guilty of sober-home scam
Ant invasion hits SoCal homes
7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
Santa Ana couple find python in bathroom
More News