Top 7 places to get a burrito in SoCal

Thursday is National Burrito Day, and there's no better place than Southern California to search for the best burrito.Our Eyewitness Foodies are in the know. Here are a few of their favorites!enjoys the Monarch Burrito from Cali Tacos. "It's a grilled tortilla loaded with meat, sour cream, guacamole, bacon, extra cheese, their signature "Cali" sauce and tons of French fries. It's not only massively huge, but dangerously delicious!"1639 W. Chapman Avenue, Orangesays Tacos Tu Madre's Honey Sriracha Fried Chicken Burrito conquers them all. "If you're looking for something sweet, savory, and with a fiery kick, then look no further!"4 Los Angeles locations: Downtown, Larchmont Village, Los Feliz, Westwoodpicked the Cali Hot Cheeto Burrito at Paraiso Juice Bar & Grill. "One sentence needed, HOT CHEETOS!!! It has fries, carne asada, nacho cheese and avocado as well!"13914 Imperial Highway, La Miradachose the Kabob Burrito from Mideast Tacos. "It has to be my favorite burrito by far. Their chicken, rice, garlic and hummus together in burrito form is so flavorful and delicious."Sundays at Smorgasburg L.A.785 Bay Street, Los Angelesrecommends Wild Oak Cafe's Breakfast Burrito. "It's filled with perfectly fluffy eggs and savory sausages surrounded by hash browns all wrapped together. Top it with hot sauce and you have the perfect burrito!"3111 E. Chevy Chase Drive, Glendale6322 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuyssays to try Cha Cha Chili. "This Korean Spicy Pork Chimichanga was hotter than the weather last summer!"4625 Valley Blvd., Los Angelesprefers The Loaded Burrito from Dos Chinos. "This burrito is so great because of all the different layers of flavors. From the sweetness of the sauce and the pineapple in the rice to the saltiness and savory profile of the different meats. You get a little bit of everything from different flavors to different textures!"201 E. 4th Street #139, Santa AnaShare your burrito faves with #abc7eyewitness!