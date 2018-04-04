#ABC7EYEWITNESS

Top 7 places to get a burrito in SoCal

EMBED </>More Videos

Our Eyewitness Foodies help us celebrate National Burrito Day with their picks for the best burritos in Southern California. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Thursday is National Burrito Day, and there's no better place than Southern California to search for the best burrito.

Our Eyewitness Foodies are in the know. Here are a few of their favorites!

@hungryhugh enjoys the Monarch Burrito from Cali Tacos. "It's a grilled tortilla loaded with meat, sour cream, guacamole, bacon, extra cheese, their signature "Cali" sauce and tons of French fries. It's not only massively huge, but dangerously delicious!"

Cali Tacos
1639 W. Chapman Avenue, Orange
www.calitacos.com


@theirregularlens says Tacos Tu Madre's Honey Sriracha Fried Chicken Burrito conquers them all. "If you're looking for something sweet, savory, and with a fiery kick, then look no further!"

Tacos Tu Madre
4 Los Angeles locations: Downtown, Larchmont Village, Los Feliz, Westwood
www.tacostumadre.com


@foodiemobbb picked the Cali Hot Cheeto Burrito at Paraiso Juice Bar & Grill. "One sentence needed, HOT CHEETOS!!! It has fries, carne asada, nacho cheese and avocado as well!"

Paraiso Juice Bar & Grill
13914 Imperial Highway, La Mirada
www.paraisojuicebar.com


@eatwithadrian chose the Kabob Burrito from Mideast Tacos. "It has to be my favorite burrito by far. Their chicken, rice, garlic and hummus together in burrito form is so flavorful and delicious."

Mideast Tacos
Sundays at Smorgasburg L.A.
785 Bay Street, Los Angeles
www.la.smorgasburg.com


@maggieeats recommends Wild Oak Cafe's Breakfast Burrito. "It's filled with perfectly fluffy eggs and savory sausages surrounded by hash browns all wrapped together. Top it with hot sauce and you have the perfect burrito!"

Wild Oak Cafe
3111 E. Chevy Chase Drive, Glendale
6322 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys
www.wildoakcafe.com


@hangryeating says to try Cha Cha Chili. "This Korean Spicy Pork Chimichanga was hotter than the weather last summer!"

Cha Cha Chili
4625 Valley Blvd., Los Angeles
www.chachachili.com


@grubspot prefers The Loaded Burrito from Dos Chinos. "This burrito is so great because of all the different layers of flavors. From the sweetness of the sauce and the pineapple in the rice to the saltiness and savory profile of the different meats. You get a little bit of everything from different flavors to different textures!"

Dos Chinos
201 E. 4th Street #139, Santa Ana
www.doschinos.com


Share your burrito faves with #abc7eyewitness!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodie#abc7eyewitnesssociety
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
#ABC7EYEWITNESS
Stuntman helps family who had $700 stolen in Lancaster brawl
SoCal foodies share their favorite sandwich shops
Bears wander, dig through trash in Monrovia neighborhood
2 great white sharks spotted near Dana Point coast
More #abc7eyewitness
FOOD & DRINK
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
Get bubble tea, juice and more at new 1st Leaf in West Anaheim
From soft serve to hot pot: Explore the newest spots to debut in Irvine
Massilia brings elegant European fare and more to Santa Monica
Hungry for Mexican eats? These 5 new LA spots have you covered
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News