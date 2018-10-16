FOOD & DRINK

'Top Chef' runner-up opens Ms Chi Cafe in Culver City, with dumplings, boba and more

Photo: Ms Chi Cafe/Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Chinese restaurant has you covered. Called Ms Chi Cafe, the newcomer is located at 3829 Main St. in Culver City.

The new spot comes courtesy of "Top Chef" runner-up Shirley Chung, who holds a passion for high-quality ingredients and Chinese-American cuisine, Eater Los Angeles reports.

On the menu, expect to find "traditional northern-style dumplings and elevated culinary creations," from noodle bowls and boba drinks to fried rice and coffee, the restaurant says on its website.

Come try signature offerings like shrimp chow mein, vegan scallion pancake sandwiches and jumbo cheeseburger potstickers with tomato bacon jam -- one of Chung's challenge-winning dishes on "Top Chef." (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp so far, Ms Chi Cafe has already made a good impression.

Ian L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 10, wrote, "And so begins the Asian cuisine revolution in Culver City! Growing up with Chinese food, this place isn't the most authentic, but it is a very, very good blend between 100 percent fusion and Chinese food. This place isn't Din Tai Fung, but satisfies the Chinese food craving."

"Scallion pancakes and dumplings were super yummy!" wrote Yelper Amy L. "Excellent Chinese food and excellent service. Loved all the cafe drinks with boba."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Ms Chi Cafe is open from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday and Tuesday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and 5-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
