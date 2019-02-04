Top pizza choices in Anaheim for takeout and dining in

Fortunately, Anaheim boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
1. The Pizza Press
Photo: the pizza press/Yelp
Topping the list is The Pizza Press. Located at 1700 S. Harbor Blvd. in Anaheim Resort, the spot to score artisan pizzas is the most popular establishment of its kind in Anaheim, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,558 reviews on Yelp.
2. Forn Al Hara
Photo: Nadia Q./Yelp
Southwest Anaheim's Forn Al Hara, located at 512 S. Brookhurst St., Suite 5, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Middle Eastern spot, which offers fusion pizza and desserts, 4.5 stars out of 407 reviews.
3. Al Amir Bakery
Photo: Elie H./Yelp
Al Amir Bakery, a Middle Eastern and halal spot that offers pizza and more in Southwest Anaheim, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 373 Yelp reviews. Head over to 905 S. Brookhurst St., Suite A to see for yourself.
4. Marri's Pizza and Italian Restaurant
PHOTO: alfred v./YELP
Over in Southwest Anaheim, check out Marri's Pizza and Italian Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 782 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, at 1194 W. Katella Ave.