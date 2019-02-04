FOOD & DRINK

Top pizza choices in Costa Mesa for takeout and dining in

Rance’s Chicago Pizza. | Photo: Aaron T./Yelp

By Hoodline
A lot goes into choosing a pizza -- even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious -- particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Costa Mesa boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.

1. Ciao Deli and Pizzeria



Photo: Cheryl A./Yelp

Topping the list is Ciao Deli and Pizzeria. Located at 891 W. Baker St., the Italian spot, which offers fresh pizza pies and more, is the highest rated pizza establishment in Costa Mesa, boasting 4.5 stars out of 680 reviews on Yelp.

2. Rance's Chicago Pizza



Photo: Andrew Y./Yelp

Next up is Rance's Chicago Pizza, situated at 1420 Baker St., Suite B. With four stars out of 1,237 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score pizza has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Massimos Pizza and Pasta



PHOTO: Massimos Pizza & Pasta/YELP

Massimos Pizza & Pasta, located at 369 E. 17th St., Suite 15, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot, which offers pizza and sandwiches, 4.5 stars out of 260 reviews.

4. Doria's Haus of Pizza



Photo: john n./Yelp

Doria's Haus of Pizza, an Italian spot that offers pizza and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 729 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1500 Adams Ave., Suite 108 to see for yourself.

5. Pitfire Artisan Pizza



Photo: Pitfire Artisan Pizza/Yelp

Check out Pitfire Artisan Pizza, which has earned four stars out of 580 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian spot, which offers pizza and sandwiches, at 353 E. 17th St.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineCosta Mesa
FOOD & DRINK
Top pizza choices in Newport Beach for takeout and dining in
Top pizza choices in Anaheim for takeout and dining in
Taste the best food from around the world without leaving L.A.
New Italian spot Piccolo Stivale debuts in Huntington Beach
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
OC residents hosting Super Bowl party when plane crashed into home
Another round of rain douses SoCal Monday
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
Rams fall to Patriots in lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history
WB 210 shut down for hours due to crash in Glendora
SoCal residents brace for another storm after wet weekend
Shirtless Adam Levine renews Super Bowl debate
Watch Gladys Knight's national anthem performance before Super Bowl
Show More
Maroon 5 headlines Super Bowl 2019 halftime show
Police warn people not to drink and drive for Super Bowl Sunday
Rams fans pack flight to Atlanta, turn cabin into cheering squad
Watch new 'Toy Story 4,' Marvel trailers
PCH reopens near Ventura County line after strong storm
More News