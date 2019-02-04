Top pizza choices in Costa Mesa for takeout and dining in

Fortunately, Costa Mesa boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
1. Ciao Deli and Pizzeria
Photo: Cheryl A./Yelp
Topping the list is Ciao Deli and Pizzeria. Located at 891 W. Baker St., the Italian spot, which offers fresh pizza pies and more, is the highest rated pizza establishment in Costa Mesa, boasting 4.5 stars out of 680 reviews on Yelp.
2. Rance's Chicago Pizza
Photo: Andrew Y./Yelp
Next up is Rance's Chicago Pizza, situated at 1420 Baker St., Suite B. With four stars out of 1,237 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score pizza has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Massimos Pizza and Pasta
PHOTO: Massimos Pizza & Pasta/YELP
Massimos Pizza & Pasta, located at 369 E. 17th St., Suite 15, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot, which offers pizza and sandwiches, 4.5 stars out of 260 reviews.
4. Doria's Haus of Pizza
Photo: john n./Yelp
Doria's Haus of Pizza, an Italian spot that offers pizza and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 729 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1500 Adams Ave., Suite 108 to see for yourself.
5. Pitfire Artisan Pizza
Photo: Pitfire Artisan Pizza/Yelp
Check out Pitfire Artisan Pizza, which has earned four stars out of 580 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian spot, which offers pizza and sandwiches, at 353 E. 17th St.