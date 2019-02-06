FOOD & DRINK

Top pizza choices in Huntington Beach for takeout and dining in

By Hoodline
A lot goes into choosing a pizza -- even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious -- particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Huntington Beach boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.

1. Johnny's Saloon



Photo: kim p./Yelp

Topping the list is Johnny's Saloon. Located at 17428 Beach Blvd., the dive bar and music venue, which offers fresh pizza and more, is the highest rated spot for pizza in Huntington Beach, boasting 4.5 stars out of 602 reviews on Yelp.

2. St. George Pizza



Photo: Theodore V./Yelp

Next up is St. George Pizza, situated at 8454 Edinger Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 563 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers homemade pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Zero Zero 39 Pizzeria



Photo: sam s./Yelp

Last but not least, Zero Zero 39 Pizzeria, an Italian spot that offers artisan pizzas and desserts, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 527 Yelp reviews. Head over to 221 Main St., Unit D to see for yourself.
