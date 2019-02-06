Top pizza choices in Irvine for takeout and dining in

Fortunately, Irvine boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
1. North Italia
PHOTO: north italia/YELP
Topping the list is North Italia. Located at 2957 Michelson Drive in Business District, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, is the most popular pizza spot in Irvine, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,447 reviews on Yelp.
2. Cucina Enoteca Irvine
Photo: Archel A./Yelp
Next up is the Irvine Spectrum's Cucina Enoteca, situated at 532 Spectrum Center Drive. With four stars out of 2,033 reviews on Yelp, the wine bar and Italian spot, serving pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Pieology Pizzeria
Photo: Pieology Pizzeria/Yelp
The Irvine Spectrum Center's Pieology Pizzeria, located at 713 Spectrum Center Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the artisan pizza spot four stars out of 1,123 reviews.
4. Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza
PHOTO: cat l./YELP
Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza, a spot to score specialty pizzas in University Town Center, is another go-to, with four stars out of 962 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4255 Campus Drive, A120 to see for yourself.
5. MOD Pizza
Photo: MOD Pizza/Yelp
Over in West Park, check out MOD Pizza, which has earned four stars out of 784 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score artisan-style pizzas at 3965 Alton Parkway