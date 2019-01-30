Top pizza choices in Laguna Beach for takeout and dining in

Fortunately, Laguna Beach boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
1. Laguna Beach Wine Gallery
PHOTO: Elisabetta B./YELP
Topping the list is the Laguna Beach Wine Gallery. Located at 1833 S. Coast Highway, Suite 110, the wine bar and New American spot is the highest rated spot for pizza in Laguna Beach, boasting 4.5 stars out of 149 reviews on Yelp.
2. Neapolitan Pizzeria and Birreria
PHOTO: bella b./YELP
Next up is the Neapolitan Pizzeria and Birreria, situated at 31542 S. Coast Highway. With four stars out of 431 reviews on Yelp, the wine bar and Italian spot, serving pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Pizza Bar
Photo: Laila T./Yelp
Pizza Bar, located at 397 S. Coast Highway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score pizza, salads and sandwiches four stars out of 162 reviews.
4. Slice
Photo: Jonathan A./Yelp
Slice, a beer bar that offers pizza and salads, is another go-to, with four stars out of 90 Yelp reviews. Head over to 477 Forest Ave. to see for yourself.
5. Zpizza
Photo: Charlie N./Yelp
Last but not least, check out Zpizza, which has earned four stars out of 48 reviews on Yelp. You can find the gluten-free spot, which offers pizza and more, at 30822 S. Coast Highway.