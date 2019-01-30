FOOD & DRINK

Top pizza choices in Laguna Beach for takeout and dining in

Pizza Bar. | Photo: Laila T./Yelp

By Hoodline
A lot goes into choosing a pizza -- even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious -- particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Laguna Beach boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.

1. Laguna Beach Wine Gallery



PHOTO: Elisabetta B./YELP

Topping the list is the Laguna Beach Wine Gallery. Located at 1833 S. Coast Highway, Suite 110, the wine bar and New American spot is the highest rated spot for pizza in Laguna Beach, boasting 4.5 stars out of 149 reviews on Yelp.

2. Neapolitan Pizzeria and Birreria



PHOTO: bella b./YELP

Next up is the Neapolitan Pizzeria and Birreria, situated at 31542 S. Coast Highway. With four stars out of 431 reviews on Yelp, the wine bar and Italian spot, serving pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Pizza Bar



Photo: Laila T./Yelp

Pizza Bar, located at 397 S. Coast Highway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score pizza, salads and sandwiches four stars out of 162 reviews.

4. Slice



Photo: Jonathan A./Yelp

Slice, a beer bar that offers pizza and salads, is another go-to, with four stars out of 90 Yelp reviews. Head over to 477 Forest Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Zpizza



Photo: Charlie N./Yelp

Last but not least, check out Zpizza, which has earned four stars out of 48 reviews on Yelp. You can find the gluten-free spot, which offers pizza and more, at 30822 S. Coast Highway.
