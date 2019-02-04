FOOD & DRINK

Top pizza choices in Newport Beach for takeout and dining in

Photo: Sgt Pepperoni's Pizza Store/Yelp

By Hoodline
A lot goes into choosing a pizza -- even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious -- particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Newport Beach boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.

1. Sgt Pepperoni's Pizza Store



PHOTO: Sgt Pepperoni's Pizza Store/YELP

Topping the list is the Sgt Pepperoni's Pizza Store. Located at 2300 S.E. Bristol St., Suite F, the Italian spot is the highest rated pizza eatery in Newport Beach, boasting 4.5 stars out of 675 reviews on Yelp.

2. Canaletto Ristorante Veneto



PHOTO: Canaletto Ristorante Veneto/YELP

Canaletto Ristorante Veneto, located at 545 Newport Center Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot, which offers seafood and pizza, four stars out of 721 reviews.

3. Laventina's Big Cheese Pizza



Photo: Hashani S./Yelp

Last but not least, Laventina's Big Cheese Pizza is another go-to, with four stars out of 713 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2819 Newport Blvd., Suite B to see for yourself.
