FOOD & DRINK

Top pizza choices in Santa Ana for takeout and dining in

Photo: PizzaRev/Yelp

By Hoodline
A lot goes into choosing a pizza -- even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious -- particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Santa Ana boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.

1. PizzaRev



Photo: PizzaRev/Yelp

Topping the list is PizzaRev. Located at 3605 S. Bristol St., the spot to score pizza and more is the highest rated pizza establishment in Santa Ana, boasting four stars out of 431 reviews on Yelp.

2. Buccaneer Pizza



Photo: Melissa M./Yelp

Next up is Buccaneer Pizza, situated at 2757 N. Grand Ave. With four stars out of 411 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Bari Pasta and Pizza



PHOTO: harold f./YELP

Lyon Street's Bari Pasta and Pizza, located at 1640 E. First St., Suite A, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the pasta shop and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, four stars out of 295 reviews.

4. Rafael's Pizza



Photo: Manuel A./Yelp

Rafael's Pizza, a spot to score specialty pizzas, salads and sandwiches in Sandpointe, is another go-to, with four stars out of 283 Yelp reviews. Head over to 128 W. MacArthur Blvd. to see for yourself.

5. Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza



PHOTO: leyna h./YELP

Last but not least, check out Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza, which has earned four stars out of 281 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score artisanal pizza at the Westfield MainPlace mall, 2800 North Main Street.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSanta Ana
FOOD & DRINK
National Pizza Day: Top choices in West Hollywood for takeout and dining in
National Pizza Day: Top choices in Santa Monica for takeout and dining in
National Pizza Day: Top choices in Los Angeles for takeout and dining in
National Pizza Day: Top choices in Culver City for takeout and dining in
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Dodgers fan killed after being struck by foul ball in 2018
Pilot killed in Yorba Linda plane crash identified
Lighter storm set to hit SoCal Tuesday
OC plane crash: What we know about NTSB investigation
Costumes from 2019 Oscar-nominated movies on display in LA museum
Torrance herbalist faces prison time over death of child with diabetes
CHP monitoring Grapevine as snow expected at lower elevations
Seal Beach littered with trash after series of storms
Show More
Dashcam video: Plane bursts into flames midair before OC crash
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
Mulholland Highway closed near Kanan Road due to small mudslides
INTERACTIVE MAP: Recent fatal aviation crashes in Southern California
Rams fall to Patriots in lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history
More News