Top pizza choices in Santa Ana for takeout and dining in

Fortunately, Santa Ana boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
1. PizzaRev
Photo: PizzaRev/Yelp
Topping the list is PizzaRev. Located at 3605 S. Bristol St., the spot to score pizza and more is the highest rated pizza establishment in Santa Ana, boasting four stars out of 431 reviews on Yelp.
2. Buccaneer Pizza
Photo: Melissa M./Yelp
Next up is Buccaneer Pizza, situated at 2757 N. Grand Ave. With four stars out of 411 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Bari Pasta and Pizza
PHOTO: harold f./YELP
Lyon Street's Bari Pasta and Pizza, located at 1640 E. First St., Suite A, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the pasta shop and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, four stars out of 295 reviews.
4. Rafael's Pizza
Photo: Manuel A./Yelp
Rafael's Pizza, a spot to score specialty pizzas, salads and sandwiches in Sandpointe, is another go-to, with four stars out of 283 Yelp reviews. Head over to 128 W. MacArthur Blvd. to see for yourself.
5. Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza
PHOTO: leyna h./YELP
Last but not least, check out Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza, which has earned four stars out of 281 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score artisanal pizza at the Westfield MainPlace mall, 2800 North Main Street.