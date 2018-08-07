FOOD & DRINK

Tortoni Caffe makes Sherman Oaks debut, with coffee, tea and more

Photo: Mariela O./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new independent shop that serves organic, fair-trade coffee has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Tortoni Caffe, the fresh arrival is located at 15060 Ventura Blvd. in Sherman Oaks.

On its website, the cafe says it's looking to replicate the coffee bar experience in Buenos Aires by being a place "for locals to get together for work or pleasure or just for a break during their work day."

Come indulge in classic espresso offerings such as cappuccinos, pour overs and mochas; or try other non-coffee specialties like chai lattes, Italian soda and hot tea. (You can view the full menu here.)

Fresh baked goods are on offer as well, along with grab-and-go items like sandwiches, salads and Argentine empanadas.

With a five-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp so far, Tortoni Caffe seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Alex C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 1, wrote, "Amazing coffee place, forget the Starbucks next door! The food is delicious and without any additives. Big fan! Will be back again, many times!"

"The most delicious overnight cold brew iced tea," said Yelper Anissa S. "And gluten-free treats! So yummy. Plus, it's so pretty inside and the sweet owners make you feel right at home."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Tortoni Caffe is open from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday.
