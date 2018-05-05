FOOD & DRINK

Tosai Sushi serves up on-the-go rolls at Century City Westfield

Photo: Christine B./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new sushi bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located inside the Westfield Century City at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., the fresh arrival is called Tosai Sushi.

The new eatery offers a more elevated take on food court sushi. It's the latest spot from restaurateur Tonny Soesanto, who has been in the restaurant business for more than 30 years.

According to Tosai Sushi's website, the business is environmentally conscious, using "the best, all-natural seafood from companies that emphasize sustainability and responsible environmental stewardship."

Diners can expect to find a broad range of items, ranging from classic sushi rolls to nigiri. Tosai also offers signature rolls that include the Crunchy Kaffir Lime Shrimp and the Sakura, which comes with tuna, salmon and shrimp. (See the full menu here.)

The newcomer has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.

Gabriel H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 22, said, "Great choice of rolls: vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. I love how there are brown rice options as well. It's a great option for on-the-go sushi and good value."

Yelper Josh Y. added, "Very good. But also rather pricey. Surprisingly so for a food court sushi place. But worth it."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Tosai Sushi is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday - Saturday and 11 a.m to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
