Tous les Jours brings desserts and more to Downtown

Photo: Tous les Jours/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving desserts? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Downtown, called Tous les Jours, is located at 404 E. Second St.

This French-Asian bakery franchise has locations across the country. The spot serves cakes, pastries, sandwiches, coffee and desserts. For breakfast, stop in for a croissant or a fruit pastry. In the mood for a sweet afternoon snack? Go for the macarons.

Here's the entire menu.

Tous Les Jours has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Eun H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 3, wrote, "Affordable, friendly, fresh and yummy! What more can you ask for? Great neighborhood bakery shop!"

Yelper Sarah M. added, "Wide selection of breads and pastries to choose from! Very warm and clean interior with a friendly atmosphere."

Tous Les Jours is now open at 404 E. Second St., so swing on by to take a peek.
