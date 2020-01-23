Food & Drink

Trader Joe's returns to selling 'Two-Buck Chuck' for $1.99

Trader Joe's popular bargain wine just got cheaper in California.

Charles Shaw, better known as "Two-Buck Chuck," is once again living up to its title.

The wine created quite a stir more than a decade ago when it debuted at Trader Joe's for $1.99 a bottle.

At that time, the chain was selling five million cases a year.

Over the years, the price increased to $2.99 a bottle and sales dropped.

Now it's back to the lower price.

"Two-Buck Chuck" comes in both red and white.
