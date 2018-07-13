FOOD & DRINK

Trap Fried Chicken now slinging spicy chicken sliders and more in Glendale

Photo: Ani P./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new chicken spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Trap Fried Chicken, the new arrival is located at 1600 E. Chevy Chase Drive in Glendale.

The eatery specializes in fried chicken sliders in three varieties -- mild, hot or XXX hot (for those needing that extra kick).

Sides include comfort classics like cheese fries, grilled corn and mac and cheese, with cold drinks on offer as well.

Reviews are mixed for this new spot, with a 3.5 star rating from Yelpers so far.

Kim C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 28, wrote, "Solid fried chicken sliders! They are delicious! Most places serve them as a sandwich, but they serve them as palm-sized sliders (two for $12). The chicken's batter was fried perfectly (light, airy and crispy)."

"This is the best fried chicken I've ever had!" shared Yelper Latisha P. "I seriously wasn't expecting it to be this good. It's a new place, but it runs so smoothly! I see why it's popular."

On the contrary, Yelper Jessica N., stated, "The sliders were a good size, but the chicken was bland ... The mac and cheese also had no flavor, and the corn was burnt. Biggest complaint was that our food wasn't even close to warm."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Trap Fried Chicken is open from 6 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
