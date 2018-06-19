Treat yourself at Anaheim's top 5 upscale steakhouses

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end steakhouses in Anaheim, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
1. The Ranch Restaurant
PHOTO: the ranch restaurant/YELP
Topping the list is The Ranch Restaurant. Located at 1025 E. Ball Road, the upscale fine dining spot and country music establishment is the most popular high-end steakhouse in Anaheim, boasting 4.5-stars out of 1,929 reviews on Yelp.
The Ranch -- a dream of Extron President and owner Andrew Edwards -- is both an elegant restaurant serving regional American cuisine along with a saloon designed for live concerts and dancing.
On the menu, expect to see an array of classic steakhouse fare like New York strip, grass-fed lamb chops and cowboy rib-eye -- a bone-in rib chop served with Grafton Farms white cheddar scalloped potatoes and bordelaise sauce. (You can view the seasonal menu here.)
2. Ruth's Chris Steak House
Photo: Ruth's Chris Steak House/Yelp
Next up is Ruth's Chris Steak House, situated at 2041 S. Harbor Blvd. in Anaheim Resort. With four stars out of 1,421 reviews on Yelp, the upscale steakhouse chain -- with locations across the world -- has proven to be a local favorite for those seeking a little indulgence.
The restaurant's star attraction is its extensive selection of prime steak and chops, ranging from classic filet and T-bone to porterhouse and lamb chops. A variety of entree complements are available as well such as lobster tail, broiled shrimp and Ruth's trio of dipping sauces: black truffle butter, shiitake demi-glace and honey soy glaze. (See the full menu here.)
3. Roy's Restaurant
Photo: roy's restaurant/Yelp
Roy's Restaurant, located at 321 W. Katella Ave., Suite 105, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fusion steakhouse and sushi bar four stars out of 1,298 reviews.
The original eatery was founded by culinary pioneer Roy Yamaguchi in 1988 and has since grown to over 15 locations across California, Texas, Florida, Maryland and Arizona.
Featuring flavors of the Pacific Rim, menu highlights include starters like Sichuan-spiced pork ribs; crispy chicken spring rolls with citrus black bean dragon sauce; and Big Eye tuna poke with avocado, inamona jus and wonton chips. If steak is what you're after, try the 8-ounce hand-carved filet mignon served with roasted carrots and truffle onion misoyaki demi-glace. (You can check out the full menu here.)
4. Steakhouse 55
PHOTO: steakhouse 55/YELP
Steakhouse 55, situated in the famous Disneyland Hotel, is another pricey go-to, with four stars out of 858 Yelp reviews. Head on over to 1150 W. Magic Way to see for yourself.
Menu offerings range from classic breakfast fare such as New York steak and eggs to sophisticated dinner entrees like slow-roasted prime rib, hickory-mopped New York strip and Moroccan-spiced king salmon. (You can view the dinner menu here.)
5. Morton's The Steakhouse
Photo: Morton's The Steakhouse/Yelp
Last but not least, check out Morton's The Steakhouse, which has earned four stars out of 774 reviews on Yelp. Treat yourself with fresh seafood, steak and dessert by heading over to 1895 Harbor Blvd.
Nestled among numerous upscale hotels, this Chicago-born chain now has outposts across the United States and throughout the world -- from Las Vegas and New York to Singapore and Mexico City.
An assortment of steaks and chops are at hand such as prime porterhouse, bone-in veal chop, peppercorn strip steak and Cajun rib-eye. Seafood is also on the menu, for those who like a little surf with their turf. (See the full dinner menu here.)