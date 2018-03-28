With Easter right around the corner, it's a great time to indulge your sweet tooth.For lovers of milkshakes and Peeps candy, Dylan's Candy Bar at the L.A. Farmer's Market has the perfect treat: a Peeps-inspired milkshake.Loaded with vanilla ice cream, the milkshake has all the features of a Peeps marshmallow.The blue-colored milkshake is topped with a big scoop of marshmallow cream, yellow whipped cream and yellow sanding sugar to give it that classic Peeps color.A stick with actual Peeps marshmallows is added for a finishing touch."I don't think they quite were expecting what they're getting," said Currie Terrell of Dylan's Candy Bar. "It's very intense, in a good way."To buy the milkshake, all you have to do is ask for a Peeps milkshake.If chocolate is more your thing, Little John's Chocolates also located at the L.A. Farmer's Market is the place to visit.The store is serving chocolate bunnies in various molds."We have probably about 25 different kinds of molds for dipping our chocolate," said Mike Graves of Little John's Chocolates. "I don't use different kinds of chocolates. I use one great chocolate, but we put it in a lot of different molds, and some of them are recreations of molds from the 1920s and 30s."