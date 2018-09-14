Trending: What's heating up Anaheim's food scene this month

FOOD & DRINK

Want the inside word on Anaheim's most talked-about local spots?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to discover which restaurants have been most discussed this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Anaheim businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each one received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month.

Read on to see which spots are riding a trend this autumn.

Taqueria Los Gueros



PHOTO: YELP USER/YELP

Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Southwest Anaheim's Taqueria Los Gueros, the Mexican spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as "Mexican" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 2.6 percent over the past month, Taqueria Los Gueros bagged a 37.8 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a superior four-star rating.

Open at 1900 W. Lincoln Ave. since July, Taqueria Los Gueros offers everything from tacos and quesadillas to burritos and authentic menudo -- a traditional Mexican soup.

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar



PHOTO: HOUSE OF BLUES RESTAURANT & BAR/YELP

Anaheim Resort's House of Blues Restaurant & Bar is also making waves. Open since summer of 2017 at 400 W. Disney Way, Suite 337, the New American and burger spot has seen a 15.3 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.4 percent for all businesses tagged "Burgers" on Yelp.

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar offers made-from-scratch Southern-inspired cooking in the form of burgers, jambalaya, Memphis-style ribs and more. Over the past month, it's maintained a convincing four-star rating among Yelpers.

Craftsman Pizza



PHOTO: joe r./YELP

Anaheim Hills's Craftsman Pizza is the city's buzziest traditional American spot by the numbers.

The eatery opened at 5645 E. La Palma Ave., Suite 170 in May. It specializes in fusion pizza pies, chicken wings and more.

During the past month, Craftsman increased its review count by 20 percent, making it an outlier compared to the median review increase of 2.1 percent for the Yelp category "American (Traditional)."

Craftsman Pizza offers an assortment of reimagined pizzas, as well as American classics such as the open-faced New York steak sandwich with chipotle blue cheese aioli, fresh arugula and sliced tomatoes.

It's not the only trending outlier in the traditional American category: Splitsville has seen a 11.7 percent increase in reviews, while Sweetbird and The Fifth have seen 11 and 7.5 percent increases, respectively.

Okayama Kobo Bakery & Cafe



PHOTO: mimi d./YELP

The Colony's Okayama Kobo Bakery & Cafe is currently on the upswing in the coffee and tea category on Yelp.

Most businesses categorized as "Coffee & Tea" on Yelp increased their review counts by a median of 4.7 percent over the past month, but this Japabakery, which offers fresh coffee, tea and pastries, saw its review counts go up by 50 percent. It also kept its rating consistent at 4.5 stars.

Open for business at 155 W. Center St., Promenade since June, the business offers organic coffee and espresso drinks, along with coffee alternatives like hot chocolate, chai lattes and organic loose-leaf tea.
