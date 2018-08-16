Trending: What's heating up Huntington Beach's food scene this month

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to uncover which local businesses have been seeing especially high review volumes this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at Huntington Beach businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month.
Read on to see which spots are worth exploring, right now.
Green Tomato Grill
Photo: liz f./Yelp
Open since May, this growing vegetarian and gluten-free local chain is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "New American" on Yelp.
Citywide, New American spots saw review counts increase by a median of 2.6 percent over the past month, but Green Tomato Grill saw a 35.6 percent increase, maintaining a superior four-star rating throughout.
Located at 16062 Goldenwest St., Green Tomato Grill offers a diverse, made-from-scratch menu featuring everything from rice bowls and melts to stews and burgers. (You can view the full menu here.)
It's not the only trending outlier in the New American category: The Public House By Evans Brewing Company has seen a 14.1 percent increase in reviews, and Pacific Hideaway has seen a 11 percent bump.
Raw Bar By Slapfish
Photo: Juliann T./Yelp
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Raw Bar By Slapfish, the live/raw food spot, which offers fresh seafood and more, is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "seafood" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 3.3 percent over the past month, Raw Bar By Slapfish bagged an 18.8 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a healthy 4.5-star rating.
Open at 19694 Beach Blvd. since February, Raw Bar By Slapfish offers small bites and signature dishes like clam chowder, po'boys, lobster rolls and Crabby Patties with citrus and pepper sauce. Daily fresh oysters are on hand as well, along with chilled and smoked seafood varieties.
Creme De La Crepe
Photo: joe y./Yelp
Creme De La Crepe is also making waves. Also open since February, the French creperie chain's new addition at 7561 Center Ave., Suite 37, has seen a 15.9 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.1 percent for all businesses tagged "breakfast & brunch" on Yelp.
Creme De La Crepe offers both sweet and savory crepe options made with ingredients like smoked salmon, brie, Nutella, cinnamon baked apples, spicy chicken sausage and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Over the past month, it's maintained a superior 4.5-star rating among Yelpers.