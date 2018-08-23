FOOD & DRINK

#Trending: What's heating up Newport Beach's food scene this month

The Lot. | Photo: An H./Yelp

By Hoodline
Food trends come and go. So how can you tell which tastes are trending right this minute?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to uncover which restaurants have been on the tips of diners' tongues this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Newport Beach businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month.

Read on to see which spots are extra hot, right now.
---

Hook & Anchor



Photo: Hook & Anchor/Yelp

Open since January, this spot to score fresh seafood and housemade sauces is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "seafood" on Yelp.

Citywide, seafood spots saw review counts increase by a median of 2 percent over the past month, but Hook & Anchor saw a 33.6 percent increase, maintaining an excellent five-star rating throughout.

It's not the only trending outlier in the seafood category: The Mayor's Table Pacific Pub + Kitchen has seen a 23.8 percent increase in reviews, and Olea - Cellar Craft Cook has seen an 8.4 percent bump.

Located at 3305 Newport Blvd., Suite E, Hook & Anchor offers seasonal fish, crab and lobster in the form of po'boys, fish tacos, salads and seasonal plates (You can view the menu here.)

Tupelo Junction Cafe



Photo: Jennifer A./Yelp

Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Tupelo Junction Cafe, the traditional American breakfast and brunch spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

Located in downtown Santa Barbara for 16 years, per Orange Coast Magazine, owner and San Clemente native Amy Scott moved to the new location at 508 29th St. in Newport Beach last November.

Offerings include breakfast small plates like cinnamon apple beignets with creme anglaise, and cheddar jalapeno grits with shrimp and lobster gumbo sauce. (See the full menu here.)

While businesses categorized as "breakfast & brunch" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 2.6 percent over the past month, Tupelo Junction Cafe bagged an 11.9 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a superior 4.5-star rating.

There's more that's trending on Newport Beach's breakfast and brunch scene: Balboa Lily's has seen an 8.3 percent increase in reviews.

The Lot
PHOTO: An h./YELP

Fashion Island's The Lot is also making waves. Open since April at 999 Newport Center Drive, the cinema, restaurant and cocktail spot has seen a 20 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.9 percent for all businesses tagged "American (Traditional)" on Yelp.

The Lot offers upscale Californian cuisine and craft cocktails, as well as a luxurious cinema experience with leather reclining seats. Over the past month, it's seen its Yelp rating decrease slightly from four stars to 3.5. (You can view the dining menu here.)
