Trending: What's heating up Newport Beach's food scene this month

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which eateries have been seeing especially high review volumes this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at Newport Beach businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots are getting plenty of attention, right now.
RIBBRO bbq
Photo: An H./Yelp
This traditional American spot, which offers barbecue, sandwiches and more, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "American (Traditional)" on Yelp.
Citywide, traditional American spots saw review counts increase by a median of 3.7 percent over the past month, but RIBBRO bbq saw a 33.3 percent increase, maintaining a sound 4.5-star rating throughout.
Located at 2300 S.E. Bristol St., Suite C, RIBBRO bbq offers ribs, chicken and pulled pork, along with all the sides you'd expect, like cornbread and fries.
Malibu Farm Lido
Photo: desiree n./Yelp
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Malibu Farm Lido, the New American and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches and more, is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "American (New)" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 2.4 percent over the past month, Malibu Farm Lido bagged a 19.7 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a convincing four-star rating.
There's more that's trending on Newport Beach's New American scene: Oak Grill has seen a 4.1 percent increase in reviews.
Open at 3420 Via Oporto, Suite 101, in the Lido Marina Village in Newport Beach, the farm-to-table restaurant offers brunch staples like breakfast burritos, pancakes and eggs. Try the cauliflower crust pizza, with arugula basil pesto, heirloom tomatoes, mozzarella, wild arugula and lemon vinaigrette. Add a Bloody Mary with a chipotle sea salt rim. (Check it out here.)
American Junkie
Photo: stacy s./Yelp
American Junkie is also making waves. Open at 2406 Newport Blvd. since 2013, the popular cocktail bar, gastropub and breakfast and brunch spot has seen a 15.2 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 3.2 percent for all businesses tagged "Breakfast & Brunch" on Yelp. Note that it also has locations in Hermosa Beach and San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter.
On the menu, expect options like the Morning Burrito with eggs, bacon, tomato, mushrooms, onion, jack cheese and potatoes, or the Zen Bowl with two eggs, choice of protein, spinach, mushrooms, green onions and jack cheese over brown rice. It also offers All-You-Can-Eat Taco Tuesdays. Over the past month, it's maintained a mixed 3.5-star rating among Yelpers.