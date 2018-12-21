FOOD & DRINK

#Trending: What's heating up Newport Beach's food scene this month

Photo: RIBBRO bbq/Yelp

By Hoodline
Wondering where Newport Beach's in-the-know crowd is eating and drinking? It's easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see.

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which eateries have been seeing especially high review volumes this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Newport Beach businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are getting plenty of attention, right now.

RIBBRO bbq



Photo: An H./Yelp

This traditional American spot, which offers barbecue, sandwiches and more, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "American (Traditional)" on Yelp.

Citywide, traditional American spots saw review counts increase by a median of 3.7 percent over the past month, but RIBBRO bbq saw a 33.3 percent increase, maintaining a sound 4.5-star rating throughout.

Located at 2300 S.E. Bristol St., Suite C, RIBBRO bbq offers ribs, chicken and pulled pork, along with all the sides you'd expect, like cornbread and fries.

Malibu Farm Lido



Photo: desiree n./Yelp

Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Malibu Farm Lido, the New American and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches and more, is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as "American (New)" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 2.4 percent over the past month, Malibu Farm Lido bagged a 19.7 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a convincing four-star rating.

There's more that's trending on Newport Beach's New American scene: Oak Grill has seen a 4.1 percent increase in reviews.

Open at 3420 Via Oporto, Suite 101, in the Lido Marina Village in Newport Beach, the farm-to-table restaurant offers brunch staples like breakfast burritos, pancakes and eggs. Try the cauliflower crust pizza, with arugula basil pesto, heirloom tomatoes, mozzarella, wild arugula and lemon vinaigrette. Add a Bloody Mary with a chipotle sea salt rim. (Check it out here.)

American Junkie



Photo: stacy s./Yelp

American Junkie is also making waves. Open at 2406 Newport Blvd. since 2013, the popular cocktail bar, gastropub and breakfast and brunch spot has seen a 15.2 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 3.2 percent for all businesses tagged "Breakfast & Brunch" on Yelp. Note that it also has locations in Hermosa Beach and San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter.

On the menu, expect options like the Morning Burrito with eggs, bacon, tomato, mushrooms, onion, jack cheese and potatoes, or the Zen Bowl with two eggs, choice of protein, spinach, mushrooms, green onions and jack cheese over brown rice. It also offers All-You-Can-Eat Taco Tuesdays. Over the past month, it's maintained a mixed 3.5-star rating among Yelpers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNewport Beach
FOOD & DRINK
Explore these 4 new Pasadena restaurants
Experts forecast new health food trends for 2019
Personal chef offers healthy holiday swaps for tried and true dishes
First look: Explore the newest businesses to debut in Anaheim | Hoodline
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
South LA street turns into lake after 24-inch pipe bursts
Supreme Court rejects Trump effort on asylum ban
Texas toddler dies after being left in car overnight following party
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Kohl's open 24 hours for holidays
No suspect found inside LA temple after lengthy barricade
Possible drowning victim found at Malibu beach
DA declines to file sex assault charge against Steven Seagal
Show More
Burglar poses as utility worker to ransack OC couple's home
Trump says shutdown would 'last very long time' if wall not funded
Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove malignant growths
Suspect sought following officer-involved shooting in Azusa
Westminster smash-n-grab robbery caught on camera
More News