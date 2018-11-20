Tsujita & Co. Noodle Production makes Beverly Grove debut

A new spot to score ramen and more has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new addition to Beverly Grove, called Tsujita & Co. Noodle Production, is located at 109 N. Fairfax Ave.
The latest in the Tsujita family of restaurants, this location is a takeout restaurant that serves some of the chain's popular dishes. Look for ramen with rich pork broth; tsukemen with fish, pork and chicken broth; and a tuna rice bowl.
Tsujita & Co. Noodle Production has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Samir G. noted, "Tsujita is one of my favorite ramen restaurants ever. I like how this concept is a bit different from the rest. The egg tsukemen did not disappoint, and the broth was heavy yet satisfying."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Tsujita & Co. Noodle Production is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
